CMG’s Bill Hendrich Retiring

Cox Media Group has announced that EVP of Radio Bill Hendrich will retire at the end of the year. Hendrich will remain in an advisory capacity in 2021. Throughout his career with CMG spanning three decades, Hendrich has served as EVP, Radio, overseeing programming, operations and sales for the company’s radio stations. He also has oversight of CMG’s Radio Revenue team and Radio Digital team.

CMG is now posting for the position as it looks for Hendrich’s replacement.

Prior to his current role, Hendrich led integrated Radio and TV in multiple major media markets for CMG. He also led the company’s Healthcare Acceleration efforts that helped CMG’s markets and advertising sellers succeed in healthcare by developing proven marketing solutions that meet the needs of local healthcare practices, physician groups, and locally-owned and operated hospitals. Hendrich has also previously served as the VP and Market Manager of CMG’s six-station radio group in Jacksonville, Florida. In that position, he oversaw all sales, programming, digital and business operations for the group. Hendrich has also served as VP and General Manager of CMG’s AM580 WDBO and WWKA FM in Orlando for 10 years and oversaw the internet sales and operations for CMG Orlando.

“Although I’m retiring from CMG, I will remain an active and passionate supporter of this great company,” said Hendrich. “For the past 31 years, I have been able to work with the best and most talented team in the radio industry. With NewCity Communications, Cox Enterprises and Apollo, I have been a part of three outstanding companies–each bringing valuable and innovative ideas to keep radio viable in today’s media landscape. I look forward to continuing our work together in an advisory capacity to help the team at CMG serve their audiences, customers and communities with best-in-class services. I joined a great company in 1989 and I get to leave that same great company with pride 31 years later. I am a lucky man.”