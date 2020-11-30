WNXP Nashville Launches Today

WNXP-FM, Nashville’s Music Experience, launches at 4 p.m. Eastern today. This new music discovery station will serve as a platform for new and emerging artists and incorporate a fusion of indie rock, urban alternative, electro pop and pop alternative.

One of WNXP’s signature features — Nashville Artist of the Month — demonstrates that mission. Each month WNXP will highlight a Nashville artist with regular airplay, a fully produced feature story, artist-curated playlists and a live video session that can be streamed on wnxp.org and NPR’s Live Sessions page. The inaugural artist is rapper, producer and multi-instrumentalist Namir Blade. With Blade known as A Black Recluse, WNXP is bringing the artist to light.

“WNXP is focused on being an ally to the Nashville music scene by providing opportunities that stretch beyond our city,” says Program Director Jason Moon Wilkins. “The Nashville Artist of the Month feature is a great example of how we’ll use every tool and relationship from radio to social media to NPR Music to bring music like Namir’s to new audiences.”

Leading up to launch, WNXP has been airing long-form music specials including A Radio Wake For John Prine, which was hosted by Wilkins and originally aired on WNXP sister station 90.3, WPLN News.