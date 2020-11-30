Rockin’ Robin: A Radio Legend Tribute

(By Art Vuolo) Every now and then TV bows to Radio. Such is the case with a special documentary which will showcase Detroit’s legendary Robin Seymour. Often regarded as the local version of Dick Clark with his popular teen dance show called “Swingin’ Time.”

Seymour had all of the biggest stars and he did it across the river from Detroit on Windsor’s channel 9 CKLW-TV. Seymour, who began at Dearborn’s WKMH was there when it morphed into WKNR Keener 13 and then segued over to Canadian powerhouse CKLW which led to his popular TV show.

Featured in this TV special will be names you may know like: Pat St. John, Dick Purtan, Bob Green, Steve Schram, Scott Westerman, Art Vuolo and Detroit marketing guru Mike Seltzer. You’ll also see Martha Reeves, Bob Seger, Stevie Wonder, Mitch Ryder and others.

It will air tonight at 8 p.m. (EST) on Detroit Public TV and will be streamed live on the WTVS website.

See a 60 second clip, shot with a cell phone, HERE and you’ll quickly understand why this is must see radio on TV!