How Long Will Le Batard and ESPN Be Together?

Popular ESPN host Dan Le Batard said on his radio show that he was “blindsided” when his producer Chris Cote was fired during another round of company layoffs. He called it the greatest disrespect of his career and says he will bring Coat back and pay his salary out of his own pocket.

Le Batard, who’s never been afraid to criticize his employer, said he would have loved to work something to protect Cote if anyone at ESPN would have contact him to let him know what was going on. He’s also giving Cote a raise.

Le Batard, who’s show has been relegated to ESPN plus on the TV side, added the ESPN moves “make it feel like they’re trying to shrink us, but the show continues to grow.”