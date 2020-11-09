Taylor Moves To Big 98 From Big 95.5

Brooke Taylor is moving from iHeartMedia Chicago to iHeartMedia Nashville. Taylor, former PD at BIG 95.5, will be the new Midday host on BIG 98 (WSIX-FM).

“When I set out to work in Country music, one of the first things I prayed for was to be in Nashville one day, and the fact that this is becoming a reality is honestly a dream come true,” said Taylor.

“Brooke is the perfect addition to the WSIX franchise,” said Rod Phillips, EVP Country Programming Strategy for iHeartCountry. “She has always been very active on the iHeartCountry team as well, which made this the perfect next step and location for her and for our Country brands.”

Taylor will continue to host the night show for iHeartMedia Denver’s 106.7 The Bull and broadcast on several iHeartCountry stations across the country.