Christian Lashes Out at Nielsen

Saga CEO Ed Christian, who is not a paying customer of Nielsen, spent about 15 minutes on his Q3 earnings call voicing his displeasure with the ratings firm’s upcoming Customer First strategy. In 2021 Nielsen will no longer list non-subscribers in the summary level data it sends to ad agencies.

Christian said that what Nielsen is doing is “essentially increasing the rates by 50% or more to the individual agencies that subscribe to just the summary data.” It’s generally known that agencies only make up about 10% of Nielsen’s audio revenue. If agencies upgrade to the respondent level data service they will see all the stations, including non-subscribers.

Nielsen says its goal is to take care of its paying customers, and, it’s also a question of economic sustainability. Nielsen has had to lay off 3,500 people and stop measuring 9 markets due to the pandemic.

Christian says the new Nielsen policy blames the non-paying radio stations and says that’s unfair. “We have enough relationship issues with Nielsen without pointing a finger and saying, bad dog, bad dog. And that’s what’s happening on this.”

Christian says all he wants is honesty. “I want to have a level-playing field for everybody if you’re going to show radio stations and you’re going to measure correctly and properly. And to leave out, in some cases 40% of the radio market, because they don’t subscribe to your service, that’s punitive, and that just almost mean spirited in some respects.”

Nielsen’s Brad Kelly told us last week that in the PPM markets only 21 out of 960 stations will be impacted from the top 20 rated stations in each of those 48 markets. In diary markets (51-100) about 9% of the stations will be impacted.

Christian says just because stations use the ratings does not make them any better than those who don’t. “You’re not. Like us, we have the relationships with our clients, one-on-one. They know what we can do, in the community. And this is something that Nielsen has a little problem understanding is that, radio stations can be successful through one-on-one client relationships, because they can see and feel and touch, and believe what happens in the community.”