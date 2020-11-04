Jones Takes Over Sales in San Antonio

Craig Jones is the new D.O.S. for Cox Media Group’s 6-station San Antonio cluster. Jones has worked for South Central Media, Midwest Communications and the Center for Sales Strategy where he consulted the CMG San Antonio sales team.

“I have always admired Cox Media Group as a destination workplace where top performers with high values can thrive,” said Jones. “I look forward to surrounding myself with the best people and achieving goals they have yet to consider.”

“Craig is an influential leader who has a long track record of success leading highly talented sales teams within our industry,” said David Abel, Vice Present and Market Manager for CMG San Antonio. “I have no doubt that under Craig’s leadership our sales team will thrive and continue to deliver strong results for our clients.”