WMKS-FM has rebranded from KISS-FM to New Hits 100.3 WMKS. The iHeart station promises “The Most Commercial Free Hit Music.” Previously the station was a KISS format.

“After extensive local market research, we found that there is truly a lane for HITS 100.3, home of commercial free weekends,” said Zac Davis, VP Programming. “There is an audience hungry for this type of station and it wasn’t being served.”

The station is promoting commercial free weekends, playing Pop and Hip Hop hits.