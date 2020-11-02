NAB Announces Assessment on All Members

Last week the National Association of Broadcasters let them know it would be hitting members with a one-time assessment equal to their annual membership dues. The assessment is intended to help make up for lost revenue from the NAB show, which makes up 70% of the organization’s operating budget. Read the letter sent to members HERE.
No problem. We’re all flush with cash right now.
This from the organization that tried to kill any presence of radio and TV online throughout the 90’s and 2000’s, actions that directly led to the very financial problems they and their members are now facing.
Idiots.
Take a look at NAB tax returns over the past several years. Note the EXEC pay as well.. This is a huge abuse to its members. There is a lot more to come on this matter in the coming weeks.
Would have been interesting for those of us who aren’t owners to know what the average dues are for a member and how this will effect the average member, and who are members of the NAB? How many members do they have?
Very light story.