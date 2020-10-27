Flipping to Christmas Music Soon? Here’s What to Play

P1 Media Group and MRC Entertainment tested the appeal of the 40 most-played and 40 most-streamed Christmas songs from the 2019 Holiday Season, according to BDSradio. P1 Media Group conducted a survey with radio listeners likely to listen to a local all-Christmas music radio station this holiday season. They tested 62 Christmas songs, the 40 most-played songs and the 22 unique songs from the 40 most-streamed list. Here’s what they discovered.

For the fourth straight year “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms is America’s #1 testing Christmas song. A total of nine songs from the Top 40 most-streamed songs list tested better with likely Christmas radio listeners than nine songs from the Top 40 most-played songs list. The data suggests these nine songs can be played more on the radio:

· Michael Bublé – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (ranked 230 on 2019 airplay chart)

· Frank Sinatra – Jingle Bells (44)

· Nat King Cole – Deck the Halls (562)

· Perry Como – It’s Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas (64)

· Michael Bublé – It’s Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas (65)

· Darlene Love – Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) (57)

· Perry Como – Home for the Holidays (74)

· Andy Williams – Silver Bells (119)

· Thurl Ravenscroft – You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch (48)

Here are the top 20 songs from the test:

