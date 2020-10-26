Townsquare Promotes In Texas

Ishmael Johnson will take over the role and responsibilities of Market President and Chief Revenue Officer for its Killeen-Temple local media cluster. Johnson will stay in his current role of Market President and Chief Revenue Officer of Townsquare Lufkin.

“Ish made an immediate impact on the Lufkin market when he was hired over three years ago and he and his team have set the standard for performance utilizing our ‘Local First’ strategy,” said Todd Lawley, SVP. “I’m proud that we were able to promote Ish from within the company and continue our successful initiative of growing the careers of our highly talented employees.”

Johnson will lead the local media team in Killeen-Temple, which includes New Country KUSJ 105, B106 Hip Hop and R&B (KOOC-FM), Classic Rock (KLTD-FM), R&B (KSSM-FM) and News-Talk KTEM 1400-AM.