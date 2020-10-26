Cody Alan Inks Publishing Deal

Harper Horizon has secured the US rights to publish and distribute a memoir on the art of listening, by radio personality Cody Alan. The book will chronicle Alan’s music industry adventures, and life-altering self-discoveries.

Alan is the host of nationally syndicated radio show, CMT After MidNite, distributed by iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks, and CMT’s flagship music series, CMT Hot 20 Countdown.

“It might seem strange for a guy who talks for a living to write a book about shutting up and listening,” said Alan. “But I’ve discovered that in a world of noise, with so many voices talking, we could learn a lot by stopping to listen. Not just listening to others, but also to ourselves. I thought it would be fun to share stories from my personal journey, country music adventures and experienced insights on what I’ve learned about life, career and love from listening.”

The book will be available October 19, 2021.