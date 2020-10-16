Country Radio Vet Consulting Talent

John Shomby is offering coaching for radio on-air and programming talent and new country artists. The 35 year radio veteran is running his consulting firm in Nashville.

As part of his services, Shomby will be advising a select group of on-air talent and programmers along with his specially developed Radio 101 detailed course for new country music artists.

“I will be tailoring my coaching to the individual client and situation, so specific needs get addressed with personalized solutions. It is not a one size fits all,” said Shomby.

Among his first clients, United Stations’ Backstage Country syndicated weekday show and new artists from Broken Bow Music Group, Big Loud Records, and Warner Music Nashville.

You can find more information at johnshomby.com.