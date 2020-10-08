The Splintering of The Radio Industry

During the discussion between Flick, Morris and Warshaw, both radio CEO’s discussed how the pandemic has driven an even deeper wedge between the big three radio companies (iHeart, Entercom and Cumulus) trying to sell at scale, and smaller groups doubling down on being local.

Over the past few months hundreds, if not thousands, of radio employees have been fired or furloughed then fired, due to the pandemic. Those jobs are not coming back as companies learn to operate more efficiently without those positions and rely more on syndicated talent and national business practices.

Morris and Warshaw told Pillsbury’s Scott Flick letting people go was a last resort as the need to ramp up local programming for their communities intensified during COVID. And if they did have to fire people they wanted it be as few people as possible.

Warshaw spoke about the changes the bigger operators made. “The unfortunate truth is that a lot of the moves that companies made to survive will make it more difficult for them to staff local operations which Ginny (Morris) and I think is the future of our business. Some companies will be kicking the can down the road unable to invest in their operations. It will be increasingly difficult for them to invest in growth.”

Morris spoke about the big three continuiing to move more toward scale. “As more companies go to a hub and spoke programming model there’s going to be a bigger, wider divide with the bigger companies relying on the national footprint, and exploiting that, and those of us that are truly local, that are doubling down on local, to the greatest degree possible, and that’s going to create alternatives for advertisers. That distinction is going to come into sharper focus in the coming months.”

Warshaw said his company used this opportunity, the fact that they have large local staffs, to ratchet up the level of programming service to local our communities. “We knew that regardless of how we were impacted from a business standpoint this was a time that our communities really needed us. They needed to be told how things were going. They needed to be heard. Government officials needed a place to talk about how they thought things were going. We’re very glad we kept so many local programming people throughout the years because this was the time our licenses, our obligations, were really put to the test. If we had become less local over the years, we would have never been able to step up. We really believe that local is important. We really believe that our people are what makes us special and enables us to do the service and only as last resorts did we make personel cuts and we made them as shallow as we could.”

The Radio Show, produced by the RAB and NAB, continues today at 2:00pm Eastern.