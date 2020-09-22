Cumulus Hauls in $122K For Charity

Dallas sports talker KTCK raised over $122,000 for Dallas area children in its 2nd annual Donnie’s DFW Domino Classic. All proceeds of the fundraiser go to local charitable organization, AT LAST! Boarding, which helps underprivileged children get a quality education.

This year’s event, hosted by Donovan Lewis, co-host of The Ticket’s popular 10am-Noon show, The Norm and D Invasion, and AT LAST!, included an online car raffle and virtual dominoes tournament. The benefit more than doubled the total amount raised in the 2019 event, which raised $56,000 in the fundraiser’s first year.