Understanding Your Listeners

The next installment in Edison Research’s Lunchtime Webinar series, Radio Listener Profiles: An Infinite Dial Report, will be Thursday, September 24 at 1pm.

How do listeners to various radio formats differ beyond just the demographics of age and sex? In this webinar, Edison Research Director of Research Laura Ivey uses insights from Edison Research and Triton Digital’s Infinite Dial survey to look at the profiles of P1 listeners to eight different radio formats. The report will explore various audio-related behaviors, including online audio listening, radio and smart speaker ownership, listening through headphones, social media usage, likelihood to listen to podcasts, and more.

