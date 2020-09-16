New Market Manager For Townsquare

Dakota Woods is the new Townsquare Market Manager in Lawton, Oklahoma. Prior to re-joining Townsquare, Woods was LSM and Digital Sales Manager for Gray Television (KSWO) in Lawton. Previously he worked in sales for Townsquare in Lawton.

Woods said he’s excited to return to Townsquare. “I’ve missed how progressive Townsquare is in helping local businesses grow across its many platforms. Lawton is my home and it is such an honor to be representing these iconic community-connected brands we have in the market.”

Townsquare has three stations in Lawton.