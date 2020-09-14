Radio Reporter Arrested During Protest

KPPC Radio reporter Josie Huang was arrested outside St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, California over the weekend. She received a citation for allegedly violating an obstruction law. She says she was simply doing her job, covering protesters who were being pursued by police.

Huang describes being knocked to the ground, handcuffed and put in a squad car where officers would not allow her to put her face covering back on. She detailed the entire incident HERE.

ABC 7 has video of Huang being handcuffed on the ground here. Her arrest follows the point-blank shooting of two Los Angeles police officers.

L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who represents Lynwood, called for an investigation by County Inspector General Max Huntsman and added that “The Citizens Oversight Commission must convene a special meeting on this matter.” Huntsman later told KPCC’s Frank Stoltze that he is opening an investigation into Huang’s arrest.

KPCC issued this official statement: “We offer condolences to the two sheriff deputies who were shot Saturday evening. These are challenging and stressful times for everyone, but Josie Huang was arrested while doing her job. The charges should be dropped. “Her arrest is the latest in a series of troubling interactions between our reporters and some local law enforcement officers. Journalists provide an essential service, providing