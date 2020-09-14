Maxx Production in Philly

Charlie Maxx has been promoted to Production Director and APD at Beasley’s WXTU in Philadelphia. She’ll also hold down the noon – 3pm air shift.

“Charlie has a depth of experience that will be so helpful in her expanded role her at 92.5XTU,” said Station Program Director Mark Razz. “I look forward to putting our heads together to move the station forward.”

Razz can now be heard from 10am – Noon and “Backstage Country”, a 5-hour daily, weekday program, will air from 7pm – 12 Midnight Mondays – Fridays.

In addition, Jennifer “JJ” Scordo has been promoted to working in production and doing weekend on air work at the station.