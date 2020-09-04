Former N.Y. Host Hired, Fired in 24 Hours

Kimberly Ray announced on Twitter Wednesday that she’d been hired by ReMax Realty near Rochester, NY. On Thursday she was let go. Back in June iHeart fired Ray (and Barry Beck) for racist comments she made during their afternoon show on WAOI-FM. Here’s why…

Apparently ReMax Realty Group president Thomas Schnorr was not a listener of the station. Here’s an excerpt of an e-mail he sent to his agents obtained by The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: “I feel extremely naive in sharing that I was unaware of the racist and ill-informed comments made by this former public radio figure. As a gay man, who has experienced more than a few words of hate, I have zero tolerance for prejudice of any kind. Upon learning of my error in offering to associate our firm with this individual yesterday, I rescinded the offer late yesterday afternoon. This person is not, and will not, be affiliated with our organization.”