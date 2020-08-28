NFL Bills Suspend Reporter

Chris Brown, Buffalo Bills multimedia reporter, has been sidelined for reportedly violating new rules surrounding how to cover training camp. The One Bills Live host has been absent from daily coverage since August 17.

A report on SBNation-Buffalo Rumblings website quotes Tim Graham of The Athletic who said “The 2020 media policy forbids reporting on game strategy, snap counts and with which units players are working out. The guidelines were revamped for competitive reasons, with the public unable to attend camp sessions and no preseason games being played.”

Guest co-hosts have been taking care of the minimum of 15 hours of radio coverage of the AFC East Bills. Brown has worked for team since 2006.