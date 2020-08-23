Capture Returning Cume

(Randy Lane) Now that the cume is slowly returning to morning drive, don’t let them leave. We’ve experienced constant change during Covid, and listeners are unlikely to make another change and switch stations. Your best success now is to focus on core/P1 listeners and expanding time-spent-listening (TSL).

TSL is generated by creating sticky content and teasing the hell out of it!

Sticky, A-level Content

Humor is what listeners want most in morning

is what listeners want most in morning Stories (personal and external) attract and maintain audience attention

(personal and external) attract and maintain audience attention Drama and conflict are at the heart of all entertainment

are at the heart of all entertainment Relationship content includes couples, parenting, family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors contains all of the above key elements.

Memorable B-level Content

Interactive games listeners can play along with

listeners can play along with Highly appealing features like good news stories

like good news stories Relevant listener interactive topics

Effective Teasing

The human brain is wired to crave resolution. Set up a mystery or arouse curiosity with a question that will be revealed in the next segment. Give listeners 80% of the story in the tease without giving away the resolution.

The end of content segments going into commercials is a high tune-out point. Execute a tease for the next content segment that will compel the audience to continue listening before traffic and spots.

It’s awkward to tease when a segment ends with a punchline. In this situation, hit a brief “branding bumper” that highlights the station and show name. Then tease the next segment.

When there’s a long period of time between the tease and next content segment, tease it twice or even three times to accommodate new cume.

Tag the end of popular benchmarks with the run times (“Good Vibes” weekday mornings at 8 and 9:40).

Take Care of the Core