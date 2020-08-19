Managers: Should Focke Be Fired?

The NBA’s Charlotte Hornets have suspended radio play-by-play man John Focke indefinitely after he tweeted the N-word. He said it was an accident and he immediately apologized when he saw what he did. How would you handle the situation if one of your employees sent out that tweet? Here’s how Focke explained what he did to WBTV.

Focke told WBTV he was using an iPhone to send this. On a kepyad “u” is next to the “i” and the “t” is next to the “r.” “I was trying to get it done as fast as I could so that it was relevant by the time I posted it. I tried to type it and obviously I mistyped the word ‘Nuggets.’ And I did not reread it — which, as you know, that’s rule No. 1 of working in the media. And unfortunately, I didn’t, because I was trying to get it up as fast as possible. And I hit ‘Send.'”

What people say on Social Media has cost many people their jobs.

If one of your on-air hosts sent out the same tweet and how it happened the same way, what would you do and why?