OOH Advertising Focus Of Borrell

Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliot take it outside this week. Out-of-Home advertising has become a real competitor for video ad dollars.

The Borrell’s Local Marketing Trends episode features an interview with Anna Bager, the new CEO of the Out-of-Home Advertising Association of America. She sees OOH as a viable competitor for video advertising that has a very bright future in taxis, airports, elevators, gas pumps, and lobbies.

The episode looks at how OOH has been unaffected by Google, Facebook and other digital media.