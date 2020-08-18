New Midday Duo ESPN Sacramento

ESPN 1320 (KIFM-AM) in Sacramento adds D-Lo and KC to the line-up. Damien Barling and Kenny Caraway take over Noon to 2 PM.

Barling launched his radio career in 2001 with an internship at sister station 102.5 KSFM (KSFM-FM). Caraway is a native of Sacramento, where he was a standout basketball player. Both have sportstalk and podcast experience.

“Damien and Kenny are two incredibly talented, local personalities,” said Stacey Kauffman, SVP/MM, Entercom Sacramento. “Damien’s market experience coupled with Kenny’s passion for Northern California sports make this a winning combination.”