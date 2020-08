WBT-AM/FM has added The Jesse Kelly Show to its Sunday line-up. The show has been part of the Key Networks syndication stable since April.

“Jesse’s informed, funny, and brings unique experience and wisdom to the listeners that has been earned as both a Marine Corps combat veteran and a Congressional candidate. We’re excited to bring Jesse’s show to the listeners of WBT,” said Mike Schaefer, Brand Manager, WBT-AM/FM.

The Conservative host got his start in radio in Houston in 2018.