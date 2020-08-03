Feeding Families In LA

Entercom LA stations are participating in the month-long text to donate fundraiser benefiting local students and families in need. The funds will support Los Angeles Unified’s 63 Grab & Go Food Centers.

“Schools are a primary source of meals not only for many students but for their family members as well,” said Jeff Federman, Regional President, Entercom. “We’re delighted to partner with Los Angeles Unified School District to amplify our stations’ collective voice so no child or family member in Southern California goes hungry during these unstable times.”

RADIO.COM’s Feed Our Families will encourage consumers to donate by texting “NEED” to 76278, to provide food donations for Los Angeles Unified families.

The stations involved include 93.1 Jack FM (KCBS-FM), 94.7 The Wave (KTWV-FM), 97.1 AMP Radio (KAMP-FM), K-Earth 101 (KRTH-FM), KNX 1070 News Radio (KNX-AM) and KROQ (KROQ-FM).