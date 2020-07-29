Greeny Ready To Go

Mike Greenberg’s new 12P-2P show on ESPN Radio begins August 17. It will be called Greeny, not The Mike Greenberg Show as ESPN had originally announced. It’s been three years since Greenberg left the popular Mike & Mike morning show for Television.

Greenberg tells Variety listeners should not expect his new show to be anything like the old show. “What Mike and I did I will always be so proud of, and it was singular and unique. I think it would be a huge mistake to try to recapture that or recreate that. That’s not on the list of possibilities.”

He says radio gives him a chance to do lengthier interviews, compared to the tighter restrictions you have to follow on Television. “There is an intimacy in the medium that is very difficult to recapture on television, a personal-ness, a one-to-one connection you can make. There could just be a story I want to talk about at some great length.

Greenberg returning to radio was part of a complete radio overhaul for the network. He’ll continue to do his morning Television show. Mike Golic is off the radio side and will become a college football analyst on the TV side.