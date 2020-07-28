Richards Leaving RCS

50-year broadcast vet Bill Richards is retiring as Product Manager of RCS’s Test All Media division. CEO Philippe Generali said, “We thank Bill for his leadership and strategic contributions that position Test All Media for future success. Bill should be extremely proud of the mark he has left on our industry.”

As Product Manager of RCS’s Test All Media division since 2011, Richards has been one of the key figures driving the group forward in the field of media and research technology. Richards has been responsible for overseeing the tremendous growth of Test All Media, which he founded in 2008 and was later acquired by iHeartMedia. Before serving as the product manager for RCS’s Test All Media division, Richards used his entrepreneurial spirit and founded Bill Richards Radio Consultancy (BRRC), responsible for the creation of Rate the Music, an online research software that was acquired by iHeartMedia.

Richards also served as Vice President of Programming for Premiere Radio Networks. He then was promoted to Senior Vice President of Programming for Clear Channel (now iHeartMedia.) Throughout his tenure, Richards has held programming and consultant positions at well-known stations including KLUC in Las Vegas; KDWB in Minneapolis; WNCI in Columbus, KKBQ/93Q in Houston, KYUU/X-100 in San Francisco; and KIIS-FM in Los Angeles. He has also been recognized with numerous prestigious national industry awards throughout his impactful career as a programmer, including Billboard Magazine PD of the Year at KIIS-FM, Billboard Station of the Year at KIIS-FM, multiple Marconi Station of the Year awards at KIIS-FM during his tenure and Billboard Station of the Year at KLUC.