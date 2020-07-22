Line-Up Set For iHeart Music Fest

The 10th anniversary of the iHeartRadio Music Festival is set for September 27, 28. The virtual two-day concert, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will feature live performances recorded on stages in Los Angeles and Nashville.

Among those scheduled to appear: BTS, Coldplay, Kane Brown with Special Guests Khalid, Keith Urban, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Thomas Rhett, Usher and more. The broadcast will also feature special remote performances and backstage moments with artists sharing stories about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their lives.

“We worked closely with the artist community to create a safe way for them to step back on stage and perform for millions of their fans on the radio and television,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “It’s our commitment to help the artists whose music we play here at iHeart stay connected to their fans.”

Find out more about iHeartRadio Music Festival at iHeartRadio.com/festival.