Happy 40th KYGO Denver

Bonneville’s Denver Country station, KYGO-FM celebrates it’s 40th anniversary this week. In celebration the station has several events planned for Saturday.

From 7:00am-11:00am: 98.5 KYGO counts down the Top 40 songs in KYGO’s history. KYGO will be playing the biggest songs and some surprise songs over the last four decades.

From 11:00am-Midnight: 98.5 KYGO presents the biggest live music event to ever hit Denver radio, KYGOpia, a virtual concert from the KYGO Amphitheater featuring country artists of all time including: Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion, Jason Aldean, Alabama, Maren Morris, Zac Brown Band, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Eric Church as well as a few surprises.

Market Manager Bob Call: “It’s rare to have one format associated with a set of call letters for 40 years. It would have never been possible without the love, care and dedication of each KYGO staff member contributing to our success over the years. It’s a privilege to serve the Denver community and our great Country music fans.”

PD Brian Michel said, “KYGO is such an integral part of Colorado and Denver history both in terms of community service and bringing Country music to the state. We’re excited to bring this Saturday’s programming to the KYGO audience for reflection and celebration.”