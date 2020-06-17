Could Craig Carton Return to WFAN?

According to Entercom New York Market Manager Chris Oliviero, that’s the question he’s asked most often. Oiviero took over the market for Susan Larkin, who is now Entercom’s CFO, in May. Craig Carton, the former host of the Boomer & Carton morning show is in prison.

Oliviero told Newsday’s Neil Best he understands why people would ask that, especially based on our long history. “But the answer is: Who knows? There are so many variables. That said, if a time in the future came where Craig had gotten his life back on track, fulfilled all that was asked of him and was in a position to resume his career, of course we’d talk and discuss.”

Oliviero helped put Boomer Esiason and Carton together when they replaced Don Imus on WFAN back in 2007.

Carton was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison back in 2017 for running a Ponzi scheme to pay off his gambling debts. He’s served one year so far.

Meanwhile Boomer Esiason and Gregg Gianotti have become a very successful morning show in New York after Gianotti was hired to replace Carton

