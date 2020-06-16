Chargers Pick Estrella For Spanish Broadcasts

The NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Estrella Media have signed a multi-year deal that will make KUBE-FM (Que Buena 105.5/94.3) in L.A. the Official Spanish Language radio home for the team.

Assuming there will be an NFL season, Que Buena 105.5/94.3 FM will broadcast all preseason, regular season and postseason Chargers games, including pre and postgame shows. Throughout training camp and the regular and postseason, players, coaches and Chargers personalities will appear in regularly scheduled segments.