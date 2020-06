Page Six is reporting that iHeartRadio’s top syndicated personality is considering moving to the West Coast permanently. The reason, according to the paper, is that Seacrest feels healthier in L.A. Back in May the American Idol host had a health scare. The 45-year old struggled with his words and had a visibly droopy eye during the season finale of American Idol. His team denied the incident was a stroke chalking it up to Seacrest being exhausted.