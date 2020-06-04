Host Gets Death Threats

The popular Brother Wease Morning Show was in replay mode Wednesday morning, the day after Kimberly made the remarks on the Kimberly & Beck afternoon show. And Deanna King, who works for WHAM-AM and on The Brother Wease Show on 95.1 woke up to death threats Wednesday.

King posted to her Facebook page that she had 500 messages Wednesday morning, including death threats from people who thought she was the one who made the comments that were made on the Kimberly & Beck Show.

She then posted that listeners will not be hearing her on the air because she refused to go in. “I’ve told management I won’t work at a company that employs people like this. I’m raising my children to love everyone and stand up for what is right. I will too.”

While the majority of the response on social media has been that the swift action to fire Kimberly & Beck was the correct thing to do, on social media there are always a few who think something like that is ok.

