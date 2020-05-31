Joe Walsh Returning to Radio

He once declared he was done with talk radio but it appears Joe Walsh cannot resist being on the radio. Global American Broadcasting is bringing back the former Salem radio host who tried to run against President Trump for the highest office in the land. That didn’t work out too well.

In 2010 Walsh was elected to the House of Representatives. He served one term. Originally Walsh supported President Trump. He turned against Trump and tried to run for President himself.

Starting today “The Joe Walsh Show” can be heard on the GAB Radio Network Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to noon Central and on WCGO Radio Chicago 3:00 to 5:00 p.m Central.

In a press release posted to the GAB website, Walsh said, “I’m excited to be back on the radio. This country is too divided. We need to get folks out of their corners and listening to each other. That’s what I’ve always done with radio, and I think there’s a hunger for an honest voice out there.”