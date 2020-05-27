Lowes Still Number One

Airing 68,382 commercials on radio stations across the country last week had the big box Home Improvement chain standing tall as radio’s top advertiser for the week of May 18-24. Babbel jumped from 5th to 2nd with just under 62,000 spots, according to Media Monitors. Rounding out the top five were Progressive Insurance (59,075), The United States Census Bureau (54,710) and GEICO (39,287).