Mind Mapping Sensations

(By Randy and JoAnn Lane) Mind mapping is a technique used by television late night comedians to assess the mind set and behavior of the nation as it relates to a topical story. The pandemic continues to be THE story. Granted, the mindset of the nation right now is grim.

According to Forbes, a staggering 43 million plus people are now unemployed.

There is nothing normal about reopening when wearing masks and six-foot social distancing is still a requirement.

Even before the pandemic, a 2018 study revealed that 30% of Americans felt socially isolated. The lockdown has exacerbated this issue.

No matter who you are or what you do, this unprecedented time has put most of us in some sort of distress.

However, there is a bright side.

The current situation has produced a title wave of rising stars from all walks of life who have utilized mind mapping to become internet sensations as they share their unique perspectives and talents to entertain us.

Sarah Cooper, a young, up-and-coming comedian, has vaulted her Instagram views to 1.7 million with her voice-over parodies of the president.

Actor Leslie Jordan has highlighted the trials of isolation with his home-spun humor and personal stories.

Nothing is stopping everyday people from jumping on the internet with funny videos that go viral. Ina Nicosia-Schelker, a complete unknown, is quickly growing a fanbase with her homemade videos.

Maria DeCotis is another internet sensation with her voice over parodies of New York Governor Cuomo.

In this unprecedented time, when millions are seeking humor and companionship on radio and online, contemplate your own unique perspective. There has never been a better time to take risks, be vulnerable, and explore new ways to connect. Your audience is waiting.