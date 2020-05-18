Special Series From CBS News Radio

Celebrating a Century of Sound, a 10-part series, debuts today. CBS News Radio has joined with the National Press Club to produce the series that highlights the role audio has played in the lives of Americans for the past 100 years.

“From the creation of broadcast journalism by Edward R. Murrow to today’s offerings on multiple media platforms, CBS has provided programming you can trust,” said Craig Swagler, CBS News Radio Vice President and General Manager. “Our CBS stations have also been there from the start, inventing many of the formats we know and love, while also creating our successful path forward into the 21st century. We’re pleased and proud to partner with the National Press Club to bring this unique series to our listeners across the country and around the world.”

The program, featured on World News Roundup, will be anchored by CBS News correspondent Sam Litzinger. The series includes 10 one-minute chapters, plus a mini-documentary, chronicling the history of radio from crystal sets to digital platforms, and from soap operas and symphonies to rock-n-roll, all-news, talk and sports radio.