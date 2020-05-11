Motivation In Tough Times

Alpha Media is working to prepare clients and employees for coming out of COVID. The company, with radio stations and media platforms in 44 nationwide markets, hosted a virtual keynote last week.

Nearly a thousand participants clicked in to hear motivational speaker Greg Bell during Now What? Tools for Difficult Times. Joining Bell was Grammy Award winner Meghan Trainor. The event focused on providing insights and tools as America re-opens.

“The goal of the event was to offer our employees and clients positive and actionable planning strategies to maximize personal and professional opportunities as we begin the re-entry phase of this crisis,” said Bob Proffitt, CEO Alpha Media.