Beasley Taking Steps To Open Up

Beasley Media Group says today it will begin to open its radio stations in states that are reopening for business based on CDC guidelines in those states. Beasley owns 64 stations in 15 markets.

CEO Caroline Beasley “We have taken a very conservative, thorough and thoughtful approach to our company’s gradual reopening plan to provide, first and foremost, a safe and healthy work environment for our employees. Our Market Managers have done an incredible job working closely with their individual state and local governments to ensure a safe transition process as we all continue to navigate these unprecedented times.”