ESPN Chicago Giving Away Big Ad Campaign

Beginning Monday, May 11, 2020 small businesses can enter to win a $50,000 advertising campaign on ESPN 1000 Chicago. It’s a promotion the radio station is running with First Midwest Bank.

“We’re thrilled to continue to grow our strong partnership with First Midwest Bank to give small businesses a leg up and help support them right now when they need it the most,” said ESPN Chicago Market Manager Mike Thomas. “The fans who listen to ESPN 1000 are passionate and loyal and we know that together we can help make a difference for those small businesses who may not otherwise be able to reach such a wide audience.”

Small businesses can enter by logging on to thrivingtomorrow.com and completing the online form.