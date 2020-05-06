Bonneville Radiothon Begins Today

The Bonneville Bay Area family of radio stations kicks off the Bay Area Food Bank Radiothon today soliciting volunteers and cash donations. The money raised by Bonneville’s four San Francisco stations will benefit six Bay Area Food Banks.
