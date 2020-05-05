Radio Raises $500K During Radiothon

The one-day Radio Cares radiothon held last week for Feeding America, heard on thousands of radio stations across the country, raised over $500,000. The money raised will provide 5 million meals for Americans living with hunger.

Adams CEO Ron Stone, who came up with the idea, said he will forever be grateful to every broadcaster that made the decision to participate. “Together we accomplished something that had never been done before in our 100 plus years, a nationwide radio event to raise money to help those who truly need our help. It is my sincere hope that this is the first of many annual events to come.”

LeadsRx put together a very cool infographic about the event…

