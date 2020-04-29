SiriusXM Q1 Revenue Grows 5%

The $2 Billion of first quarter revenue for SiriusXM was on a pro forma basis and net income came in at $293 million, compared to $162 million in Q1 2019. The company added 69,000 self-pay net subscribers. Here’s how Pandora performed… .

First quarter ad revenue at Pandora reached a first-quarter high of $241 million, growing 4% over the first quarter of 2019.

A reduction in subscription revenue at Pandora following the roll-off of paid promotional subscribers in the third quarter of 2019 contributed to total revenue growth for Pandora of 1% to $369 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Monthly Active Users at Pandora were 60.9 million in the first quarter, down from 66.0 million in Q1 2019. Total ad supported listener hours were 3.13 billion down from 3.42 billion in Q1 2019.

Pandora added 51,000 net new self-pay subscribers to its Pandora Plus and Pandora Premium service in the first quarter to end the period with over 6.2 million self-pay subscribers.