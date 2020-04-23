Another Letter Supporting More Money For Media

Democratic leaders of color have written a letter urging Senate and House leaders to include federal funding for local and ethnic media outlets in a future stimulus package.
Over the past week there have been a flurry of letters from lawmakers pushing for federal funds to help local radio, Television and newspapers, which have been hit hard by a massive advertising decline due to the coronavirus.
The letter, which you can reader HERE, was signed by Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Joaquin Castro (TX-20), Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass (CA-37), Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chair Judy Chu (CA-27), and Congressional Native American Caucus Co-Chair Deb Haaland (NM-1).
Not going to happen. They passed us over in the financial crisis, and they’ll do it again here.
What would be easiest to execute is take money earmarked for awareness and steer that to buys on minority owned, urban format stations. Get 2 benefits for price of 1!