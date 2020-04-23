Another Letter Supporting More Money For Media

Democratic leaders of color have written a letter urging Senate and House leaders to include federal funding for local and ethnic media outlets in a future stimulus package.

Over the past week there have been a flurry of letters from lawmakers pushing for federal funds to help local radio, Television and newspapers, which have been hit hard by a massive advertising decline due to the coronavirus.

The letter, which you can reader HERE, was signed by Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Joaquin Castro (TX-20), Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass (CA-37), Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chair Judy Chu (CA-27), and Congressional Native American Caucus Co-Chair Deb Haaland (NM-1).