Support For Local Media Gaining Momentum

On Monday another letter was sent to President Trump urging him to help local media outlets devastated by extreme advertising revenue declines. The letter, authored by Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Bill Flores (R-TX), Marc Veasey (D-TX), and Fred Upton (R-MI) now has over 240 signatures. Read the letter HERE.

NOTE: We’ve invited Representative Debbie Dingell on for a Facebook Live discussion about her letter. We’re hoping to hear back from her team today to schedule a day and time for that live interview.