Let’s Take A Look At History

Cadence13 is producing a new podcast called Hope, Through History, 5 shows written and narrated by historian and New York Times bestselling author Jon Meacham.

Cadence13 and Jon Meacham will explore five defining moments in time when America’s leaders and citizens were forced to confront crises.

Hope, Though History will focus on one crisis for each installment of the five-episode series, including: the 1918 Flu Pandemic; the Great Depression; World War II; the polio epidemic; and the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Episode One spotlighting the Great Depression will launch on Tuesday, April 21 with new episodes available on Tuesdays.