WTOP To Provide Updates To Music Stations

WHUR-FM 96.3 (Howard University), 106.7 The Fan, WPGC 95.5, 94.7 The Drive (Entercom) and La Mera Mera 1050-AM (Hubbard) will be airing :60 second features with the latest coronavirus news, produced by WTOP.

WTOP GM Joel Oxley said, “We are very pleased to be able to work with the great broadcasting owners at Howard University, Entercom and United Media in these challenging times to make this happen. This is what local radio is all about.”

“We never imagined that together we would face a situation as terrible as the Coronavirus Pandemic,” said Liz Diaz and Rigoberto Trejo of La Mera Mera 1050 AM. “Today, we feel a great responsibility to inform our audience. We feel honored to be part of WTOP’s Radio Together Project.”

“In times like this, it’s wonderful for us to come together for the good of our community,” said WHUR Program Director, Al Payne. “I applaud WTOP for arranging this partnership and our team looks forward to contributing.”