LeadsRX Wants To Help Smaller Radio Companies

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Marketing attribution software company LeadsRx, is offering independently owned radio broadcasters a complimentary analysis of their client’s terrestrial advertising during the months of April and May.

Analysis will include showing increased web traffic after exposure to radio advertising (“web lift”), and segmentation analysis by daypart, advertising creative, and more.

This program is designed to help broadcasters with 10 or fewer radio stations. Any station operators interested should call (844) 629-7627

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here